Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun to launch live sports betting podcast

The Sportsbook Live podcast will broadcast every Thursday from September 5 to November 7.

US.- Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun has announced a weekly live sports betting podcast to debut on September 5. The Sportsbook Live will broadcast every Thursday, with Mike “Mut” Mutnansky, a sports radio personality, Eytan Shander, a sports radio and TV personality, and Mohegan Sun FanDuel’s Sportsbook general manager Brad Bryant.

The sports betting podcast will be recorded live at the Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook until November 7.

Bryant said: “It’s going to be a thrill to join Mut & Eytan every week throughout the football season for this all-new sports podcast live from Mohegan Sun. We’ll talk real-time analysis, make predictions, and showcase the incredible game-day experience at Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s going to be a ton of fun.”

