Sportradar bolsters cricket offering with the launch of world’s first Virtual Cricket In-Play solution

Virtual Cricket In-Play is the latest addition to Sportradar’s unrivalled portfolio of virtual sports betting solutions.

Press release.- Sportradar has strengthened its market-leading portfolio of cricket products and services with the launch of Virtual Cricket In-Play. The first in-play virtual-betting solution for the sport, the new product fully leverages the power of Sportradar’s historic database to generate a ‘real-match’ cricket experience in a virtual setting and bring fans closer to the action.

Cricket has approximately *2.5 billion fans worldwide and its popularity has grown amongst bettors, generating an estimated turnover of €80 billion annually for sportsbook operators.

Virtual Cricket In-Play adds to Sportradar’s overall cricket offering which is underpinned by the proprietary data collection tool Cricket Live Score Plus (CLS+) and boasts official data and audio-visual content from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Modelled on the popular T20 format of the game, Virtual Cricket In-Play’s hyper-real 3D animation engine puts the fans at the centre of 400 million unique game situations and opens new business opportunities for operators worldwide wanting to enrich engagement with the fourth most popular betting sport globally by turnover.

More than 3.8 billion unique video seconds bring to life the complexity and excitement of the game with matches featuring the top eight teams from India’s leading T20 competition.

Playing out matches live and in full, games include 20 overs per team plus super overs in the event of a draw, Sportradar’s team of cricket experts and data engineers process millions of data points from thousands of real cricket matches to fuel the odds and probabilities within the solution’s live betting markets. Virtual Cricket In-Play offers live bets on 56 matches a season, creating more than 10,000 individual betting opportunities over the same period. The product offers ball-by-ball betting and all major betting markets including Back and Lay.

Frank Wenzig, Managing Director Gaming at Sportradar said: “The exponential growth of cricket worldwide has created unprecedented demand for associated content. As cricket fans, and fans of sport more broadly, engage more deeply with data-driven content, we are deploying the full extent of our technological capabilities to deliver a unique fan experience that empowers our clients to engage around the clock with cricket lovers.”

Virtual Cricket In-Play is the latest addition to Sportradar’s unrivalled portfolio of virtual sports betting solutions including Virtual Football, Virtual Basketball, Virtual Tennis In-Play and Virtual Baseball In-Play and follows the recent launch of the company’s Virtual Sports Bundesliga title.

See also: Mateo Lenoble: “Sportradar will be showcasing the latest products and solutions from across the business”