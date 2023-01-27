SportingRisk names Andy Phillips as CCO

Phillips has served in senior commercial roles at Genius Sports and Nasdaq Inc.

Philips will aim to accelerate the adoption of SportingRisk’s player prop and interval-based markets product.

UK.- London-based sports betting technology supplier SportingRisk has named Andy Phillips as its chief commercial officer. The former Genius Sports executive will work to expand the supplier’s tier-one client portfolio.

He will be tasked with accelerating the adoption of SportingRisk’s player prop and interval-based markets product, PropFutures, and with seeking new opportunities in developing markets.

Phillips has 15 years of experience in sports data, technology, betting and media and has served in senior commercial roles at Genius Sports and Nasdaq Inc.

He said: “I’m thrilled to join SportingRisk as the business has unique data and innovative products that are extremely relevant to the current market.

“The team has developed an in-house database whilst working on the performance side of professional football and then battle-tested its predictive models over eight years as a profitable betting syndicate.

“With those tools we can help operators continue to get value from their sports data, which is becoming increasingly expensive and complex to handle. We have tier-one clients already live and several in the pipeline and I’m really looking forward to getting out and talking to more operators in 2023.”

SportingRisk chief executive Henry Newman said: “Andy brings a wealth of sports data and betting technology experience to the business as we look to deliver on our sales strategy in 2023. Our ability to present pricing and insights from one source is unique and will be a game-changer for operators looking to deliver truly engaging betting experiences.”

