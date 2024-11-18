Sport betting revenue in Illinois hits $136.4m in September

The handle was up 21.5 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Illinois’s sports betting revenue was a record $136.4m in September. The handle was $1.31bn, up 21.5 per cent from September 2023 and 49.2 per cent ahead of August 2024. Online bets totalled $1.27bn and retail $34.9m. Professional sports generated $1.12bn in bets, college sports $177.1m and motor racing $753,685.

Adjusted gross revenue (AGR) was 58.6 per cent higher year-over-year and 130.4 per cent above August 2024. The figure surpassed the previous record set in January by 0.9 per cent. Of the total revenue, $132.6m came from online betting and $3.9m from retail sportsbooks.

FanDuel, in partnership with Fairmount Park in Illinois, registered $53.7m in AGR from $404.4m in bets. DraftKings reported revenue of $47.7m from a handle of $501.5.

The Illinois Lottery has reported sales of $3.86bn and lottery proceeds of $883.6m for fiscal year 2024. Over 117 million winning tickets were sold, and 75 players won prizes of $1m or more. One online player won $552m on Mega Millions, the largest lottery prize won online in the US.