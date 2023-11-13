Spiffbet acquires Helmicasino.com domain

The site was previously run by an online casino partner.

Sweden.- The online gambling operator Spiffbet has acquired the Helmicasino.com domain. It paid SEK300,000 (€25,800) to a former online casino partner that previously ran the site. The site had closed earlier this year.

Spiffbet says it will relaunch Helmicasino.com with a Maltese licence and will target the Finnish market, where state-controlled Veikkaus is the only legal gambling operator. The operator said the relaunch will involve a substantial cost but should take place early in December.

The new endeavour follows Spiffbet’s launch of Supersnabbt.se in Sweden last month as a sister brand to Supernopea.com.

Spiffbet CEO Henrik Svensson said: “We really thought it was a shame that Helmicasino.com was closed, but we understood at the same time that it was necessary as the conditions to continue operating on the existing license were no longer there.

“We are happy to offer the casino again to the market with better game selection and better payment options. Spiffbet as a company has brought down the cost level significantly since the beginning of 2022. Now we focus on increasing revenues.

“The launch of Supersnabbt.se and Helmicasino.com is a clear component of this. We started with the launch of Supersnabbt.se, which looks promising, and now we continue with Helmicasino.com in Finland.”

In August, Spiffbet entered into an agreement to sell its in-house game development unit to the Swedish games studio Million Games. The deal includes STHLM Gaming Sweden, the Rhino Gaming portfolio and associated intellectual property rights for a price of up to SEK3.5m.