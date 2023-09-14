Speed Baccarat launched at Diamond Hall & Sexy Hall

This rapid version of Asia’s favourite game is now available thanks to SA Gaming.

Press release.- SA Gaming has launched Speed Baccarat at Diamond Hall and Sexy Hall!

Speed Baccarat tables provide a breathtaking experience for those who are looking for thrill and tension. With reduced betting time, everything becomes dynamic and exciting as players need to make split-second decisions!

This rapid version of Asia’s favourite game is now available.

SA Gaming is now licensed by Gaming Curacao

SA Gaming announced it is now licensed by Gaming Curacao.

As one of the most reputable licensing bodies in the sector, SA Gaming wishes to share the joy of acquiring the new licence with all its partners and supporters!

This also means that SA Gaming content is now in line with the standards of more jurisdictions.

SA Gaming is a leading online entertainment platform provider in Asia. Making use of state-of-the-art technology, it offers a full spectrum of Live Games including Baccarat, Pok Deng and many more. Every product is developed by professionals with diligence and comes with trustworthy support services.