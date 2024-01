South Dakota casino gaming handle reaches $107.5m in December

The handle was down 11 per cent from November.

US.- South Dakota casino visitors wagered $107.5m in December. That’s a drop of 11 per cent from November 2023 but an increase of 18 per cent from December 2022.

The table games handle totalled $8.1m, up 26.45 per cent from the previous month. Blackjack generated $3.6m, roulette $296,445, craps $611,835, house-banked poker $2.5m and player-banked poker $1m. Slot machines generated $98.1m, down 13.57 per cent.

The sports betting handle was $1.1m in December, up 40 per cent from December 2022 ($757,609) and up 18 per cent compared to the November 2023. The National Football League (NFL) led the market generating $576,578.

