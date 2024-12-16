New proposal for legalisation of online sports betting in South Carolina

Representative Chris Murphy has introduced the South Carolina Sports Wagering Act.

US.- Another attempt is being made to legalise online sports betting in South Carolina. Representative Chris Murphy introduced HB 3625, the South Carolina Sports Wagering Act. The bill has support from J. Todd Rutherford and is co-sponsored by Heath Sessions.

The legislation would allow up to eight sports betting licences. The tax rate would be 12.5 per cent of adjusted sports betting gaming revenue. The South Carolina Sports Wagering Commission would oversee the sports betting market and would only allow operators which are already established in at least five other states to apply for a licence. The regulator would have nine members and would be responsible for licensing, regulation and enforcement.

Applicants would be charged a $100,000 application fee and a licensing fee of $1m. If an application is denied, the licensing fee would be refunded, but not the application fee. Licences would last for five years.

Wagers on collegiate sports would be allowed. Meanwhile, the proposed legislation includes several safeguards against gambling-related harm and penalties for illegal activities. The legislative session begins on January 14, 2024.