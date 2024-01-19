South Africa welcomes EGT Digital’s game portfolio

With this alliance, over 45 of the top-performing titles of the provider’s portfolio are already at the disposal of the visitors of 10Bet.

Press Release.- Enthusiasts of slot entertainment in South Africa can now immerse themselves in the universe of EGT Digital. With a diverse portfolio of gaming content, EGT Digital brings a new level of experience to the gaming landscape in South Africa.

Since the company entered into the African country, the initial results have been very positive. 45 of the top-performing titles of the provider’s portfolio are already at the disposal of the visitors of 10Bet.

Taryn Kendall, head of casino product for 10Bet, said: “Our customers were immediately captivated by the Bulgarian provider’s games and since the very first days of the integration ranked them among the most preferred offerings on our site.

“For now 40 Super Hot stands out as the biggest favourite because of its classic features and the numerous opportunities for winning and entertainment it offers. I am confident that in the face of EGT Digital, we have gained a stable long-term partner with whom we are yet to achieve even more success.”

Meanwhile, Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, expressed her thoughts on the collaboration: “I would like to express my gratitude to our distributor for South Africa Intelligent Gaming Pty, together with whom we were able to provide our games via their Gaming Hub platform. I am glad that 10Bet decided to trust us and that we were able to prove to them so quickly that they made the right decision. I believe that very soon we will have the chance to present to their customers more of our games.”