Sonoma County to consider Dry Creek Rancheria Tribe casino proposal

US.- The Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians has proposed an updated deal in order to allow a new casino in Sonoma County, California. If approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors, the agreement will allow construction of a casino with up to 1,500 slots, a 300-room hotel and other amenities.

The proposal includes provisions outlining the tribe’s payments to Sonoma county, a conditional agreement not to build a casino on its land outside of Petaluma City and terms for any environmental studies. The memorandum of agreement states that Dry Creek Rancheria will pay the county $750,000 annually until four years after the resort is built.

Dry Creek Rancheria chairman Chris Wright said: “The new memorandum of agreement (MOA) that we’ve been working on for years is fair to Dry Creek Rancheria and the county. We have built a good relationship with the county counsel and county supervisors. I look forward to maintaining that government-to-government relationship for years to come.”

New members joins California Nations Indian Gaming Association

The California Nations Indian Gaming Association (CNIGA) added five more tribes to its membership. Joining CNIGA are the Alturas Indian Rancheria, Big Sandy Rancheria of Mono Indians, the Colusa Rancheria, the Karuk Tribe, and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation. The latter four tribes are former CNIGA members. With these additions, CNIGA represents 47 tribes, up from 39 in 2019.