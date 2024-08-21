SOFTSWISS to celebrate 15-year milestone at SBC Summit Lisbon

Clients and partners can already book a meeting with SOFTSWISS representatives at stand B-160.

SOFTSWISS is preparing a special event for the summit that will take place in Lisbon, September 24-26.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced its participation in the SBC Summit Lisbon, which will take place on 24–26 September. This event marks a significant milestone for both the Summit and the company.

This year, the SBC Summit debuts in Lisbon after relocating from Barcelona. The move represents a new chapter for the event, expanding its reach with more participants and exhibitors and elevating the exhibition to the next level.

This event coincides with the celebration of SOFTSWISS’ 15th anniversary, highlighting the company’s lasting influence in the igaming industry. Over the past 15 years, SOFTSWISS has made a profound impact on the market, driven by exceptional service and technical expertise. This influence is recognised through more than 20 industry awards and the trust of over 1,000 clients worldwide.

The year 2024 holds significance for SOFTSWISS, marked by several landmark achievements, including its expansion into South Africa through acquiring a significant stake in Turfsport and its investment in a new business direction.

Additionally, SOFTSWISS has embarked on an exciting collaboration with Rubens Barrichello, the Formula 1 star, who now serves as non-executive director for SOFTSWISS in LatAm.

SBC Lisbon will be the perfect stage to commemorate this important anniversary, bringing together SOFTSWISS partners and clients to celebrate shared successes.

Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, said: “Fifteen years is a remarkable achievement, and we look forward to raising a glass of champagne with the community as we toast our collective accomplishments and the transformative impact of our high-tech products. Together, we’ve shaped the market, and together, we’ll continue to drive innovation and bring gambling into a trustworthy and enjoyable form of entertainment.”

SOFTSWISS has built a reputation for its innovative and eye-catching event stands, underscored by winning the B2B Marketing Campaign category at the EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards two years in a row (2023 and 2024). Recently, the company “turned on the red light” at iGB L!VE in Amsterdam and plans to continue its creative momentum in Lisbon. The SOFTSWISS stand at SBC Lisbon will be inspired by the celebratory spirit of champagne, inviting everyone to join SOFTSWISS in saying “Cheers!”

On September 24, Ivan Montik and Rubens Barrichello will share the stage at the SBC Leaders Summit to discuss the intersection of Formula One principles and effective leadership. They will offer diverse perspectives on what it takes to lead effectively in different arenas.

SOFTSWISS is preparing a special event in Lisbon beyond the conference for its partners and clients to make these days memorable.

