SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator doubles bet sum in Q2

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has shared the results of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, a jackpot management software designed to increase engagement and retain players, for the second quarter of the year.

During this period, the Bet Sum more than doubled compared to Q2 2023. This growth is due to the active development of Prime Network Jackpot and the expanding usage of the Jackpot Aggregator by clients of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.

Over 80 brands now use the jackpot engine from SOFTSWISS driven by its versatility in launching local customised jackpots and allowing casinos to participate in the Prime Network Jackpot.

In H1 2024, 34 per cent of all jackpot bets were placed in the Prime Network Jackpot, indicating strong client interest. This type of jackpot allows operators to join shared prize pools and pay rewards from this pool rather than from a single brand operator.

Recently, the second Prime Network Jackpot of €537,471 was won, and the next network jackpot started with a sum of €400,000. Players are attracted by the significant rewards, which keep on growing.

One more significant achievement during this period is the active process of the seamless integration of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator with the Game Aggregator and the Sportsbook.

The Jackpot Aggregator is compatible with sportsbooks, which is rare in the market. The Jackpot Aggregator was integrated for eight Sportsbook clients during the European Football Championship.

With the peak sports season ongoing and the 2024 Summer Olympics in full swing, there is heightened interest in betting jackpots. The flexible settings of the Jackpot Aggregator allow brands to create jackpots tailored to this increased enthusiasm for sports betting.

Anhelina Stasiuk, head of business line at SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, said: “Integrating the Jackpot Aggregator with our Sportsbook clients during major sports events has significantly boosted engagement. The flexibility of this solution allows our clients to maximise the potential of jackpots during high-interest periods. In Q2, we achieved substantial results with new clients, demonstrating the advantages of this engaging solution.”