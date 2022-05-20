SOFTSWISS becomes the Best Online Casino Provider in the Nordics 2022

SOFTSWISS became the winner in the category ‘Best Online Casino Provider in the Nordics 2022’ at the BSG Awards.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS adds one more professional trophy to its collection by getting the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards (BSG Awards). SOFTSWISS outperformed its competitors and became the winner in the category ‘Best Online Casino Provider in the Nordics 2022’.

BSG Awards is an industry accolade celebrating outstanding achievements of iGaming representatives in 28 nominations every year. It was launched in 2019 as a part of the MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit organised by the Hipther Agency.

For SOFTSWISS, a company focused on providing top-end iGaming solutions for operators worldwide, winning the BSG Awards is a confirmation of its strong position in the dynamic market of North Europe. At the same time, this excellent result demonstrates that SOFTSWISS’ key pillars – expertise, security, and innovation – are highly appreciated by industry leaders in different regions.

“I would like to congratulate the SOFTSWISS team for their awesome work during the past two years. They are one of the most active companies in the industry, and the time has come to start reaping the rewards from the gambling community,” commented Zoltán Tűndik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at Hipther Agency.

Being a reliable business partner, SOFTSWISS has already collected a set of iGaming accolades such as International Gaming Awards, Starlet Awards, and others. Moreover, online casino brands powered by SOFTSWISS score multiple industry awards winners.

“It’s always inspiring to be recognized by the professional community. Being claimed as the best online casino software provider is an especially significant achievement for the whole team because the Online Casino Platform was the first iGaming product introduced by SOFTSWISS. Now we have a huge experience in providing a range of first-class solutions for launching online casinos from scratch. Whether it’s a classic online brand or a crypto project, each client receives advanced software and the highest-quality support at all stages of cooperation,” noted Andrey Starovoitov, COO at SOFTSWISS.

