SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator surpasses 27,800 games

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has shared new performance results for its Game Aggregator, highlighting its position as one of the largest and most diverse content hubs in the industry. The platform now offers over 27,800 games from more than 280 providers, reinforcing its reputation as a top-tier aggregator delivering an extensive and high-quality gaming portfolio.

One of the key priorities for the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is the continuous expansion of both the quality and quantity of its game content. With a global presence, the platform ensures its diverse portfolio caters to player preferences across multiple regions while adhering to various regulatory requirements.

Localisation remains a critical success factor in the igaming industry, according to the recent iGaming Trends Report. To meet this demand, SOFTSWISS has significantly expanded its high-quality game selection, achieving a 67 per cent portfolio growth in 2024 compared to 2023.

In 2024, the total Bets Count placed through the Game Aggregator increased nearly fivefold compared to 2023, with a corresponding surge in Quarterly Total Bets Sum. This growth underscores the industry’s strong demand and leadership of the product.

SOFTSWISS demonstrates its technological excellence, offering 99.999 per cent uptime, ensuring seamless operation and reliability for its partners. As a result, more operators are choosing the Game Aggregator as their preferred solution. The number of brands launching the product in 2024 increased by 33 per cent compared to 2023.

Additionally, the Game Aggregator is expanding its geographical footprint. The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator recently became the first to obtain certification in the Brazilian and Peruvian markets, marking a significant milestone in its global strategy.

Alena Bekus, Deputy Head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, said: “This has been an exceptional year for our team. We have achieved major milestones and are excited about what lies ahead. Yes, our numbers speak for themselves, but what truly defines us is our commitment to continuous innovation.

“Our philosophy is simple: never stop, always move forward. We are dedicated to enhancing our product, launching new features to boost player engagement, and ensuring that the top game providers and operators continue to choose SOFTSWISS as their trusted partner.”

According to a Kantar survey conducted in November 2024, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator received an 8.1 out of 10 satisfaction rating from its clients, further solidifying its reputation as a reliable and industry-leading solution.

The SOFTSWISS team will be available to discuss partnerships in Brazil and other markets at the SBC Summit Rio on 25 to 27 February.



