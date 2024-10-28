SoftConstruct announces ftNFT YoCerebrum Awards 2024

Introducing the 3rd volume of the ftNFT YoCerebrum Awards: meeting point of innovation and creativity.

Press release.- SoftConstruct has announced the third volume of the ftNFT YoCerebrum Awards, this time in Malta on November 14. This event brings together artists, enthusiasts, and visionaries in the NFT and igaming sectors, recognising top talent and honouring outstanding achievements in 15 categories.

Submissions for the event will remain open until October 31, and blockchain voting takes place from November 1 to November 5. Winners will be announced on November 14 at Fort Manoel, Manoel Island, during the awards ceremony. 2024 Fasttokens (FTN) await winning projects as a prize.

The ftNFT YoCerebrum Awards provides the perfect platform for NFT and igaming connoisseurs to gather and celebrate the pinnacle of NFT achievements, especially within the igaming space. Aside from recognition, this event also cultivates a dynamic community where creativity and intellect merge in synergy.

Nomination categories:

● NFT Project of the Year

● Best Art Exhibition in Phygital Space

● Rising NFT Star

● Best Phygital NFT

● Most Innovative NFT Collection

● Best Motion Art NFT

● Best AKNEYE Artist During Biennale 2024

● Best AKNEYE Artist

● Best Space in YoCerebrum

● Best Fashion NFT Project

● Best Dream Package Project

● Best Web 3.0 Media Coverage

● Best FTN Casino Game

● Best Ortak Game Collection

● Best YoCerebrum Casino Space

“Seize this chance to be part of an event that showcases the evolution of NFT within igaming, blending both industries’ legacy with forward-thinking innovation. Submit your nominations today and join us in Malta on 14 November for an evening dedicated to trailblazing NFT achievements in igaming,” SoftConstruct said.

