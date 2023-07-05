Soft2Bet secures Romanian licence



The online igaming platform provider adds Romania to its portfolio, tapping into one of the fastest-growing markets in the European Union.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has obtained the highly sought-after Romanian licence. The first-class licence by the local regulator ONJN allows Soft2Bet to organize and operate games of chance in Romania, including casino and sportsbook offerings.

With this significant achievement, Soft2Bet is poised to firmly establish its presence in one of the fastest-growing markets within the EU. By expanding its exceptional portfolio of services, Soft2Bet aims to cater to an even broader demographic.

The Romanian market, known for its comprehensive regulations and transparent operational environment, has exhibited remarkable growth in recent years. Thus, securing this licence represents an exciting opportunity for Soft2Bet to deliver innovative and secure gaming experiences to Romanian consumers.

See also: Soft2Bet integrates SlotMatrix in-house and exclusive partner content

This milestone underscores Soft2Bet’s ambition to continue its global expansion strategy and commitment to expand its global regulated markets activity. It follows Soft2Bet’s most recent regulatory expansion, the procurement of a Greek operating license and Swedish B2B licences.

Soft2Bet’s general counsel, David Yatom, remarked, “We consider the Romanian market as one of the pivotal markets for establishing our foothold in Eastern Europe. Acquiring a local Romanian operating license marks an important step in our strategic expansion, building upon Soft2Bet’s success in other European markets. Stay tuned for more exciting developments in the near future.”