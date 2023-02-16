Soft2Bet announces a key content agreement with AvatarUX

The deal will see Soft2Bet add several AvatarUX games to its portfolio.

Well-known platform provider bolsters its casino content offering through a new partnership.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has just announced that it has secured a key content agreement with the innovative games studio AvatarUX.

This major partnership will see Soft2Bet increase its capabilities for player retention and offer an enhanced player experience with the addition of popular and groundbreaking game mechanics.

The deal will see Soft2Bet add several AvatarUX games to its portfolio, including content that is available and proven extremely popular in major markets across the globe. These games will be offered directly to Soft2bet’s network of clientele.

Innovative mechanics such as Popwins and Multipop which have been incorporated into hugely entertaining and popular games such as Cherry Pop and Monkey Pop are expected to be available to Soft2bet’s distribution partners as early as February.

This partnership will provide Soft2Bet with further growth opportunities which line up with their overarching business goals and their overall vision for the future.

Soft2Bet’s director of gaming, Daniel Mitton said: “AvatarUX has a flair for innovation in their games and in-game mechanics very much aligns with Soft2Bet’s goals of providing a unique and immersive experience for players. So we are very pleased with this new business partnership as there is no doubt that it will further expand the commercial potential in global markets.”

AvatarUX’s CEO, Nicola Longmuir commented: “Soft2Bet is an established platform provider and aggregator and we are delighted to launch our content on their network. We are looking forward to expanding our distribution through this partnership and seeing our top-performing and innovative products reaching new markets and players.”