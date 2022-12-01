Smartsoft announces a landmark deal with Entain

Smartsoft will also provide its elaborate and unique promotion tools designed to attract players.

As part of this deal, Smartsoft will supply Entain with its portfolio of games including the flagship game JetX.

Press release.- Smartsoft Gaming, a leading provider of non-traditional casino games has announced a stellar partnership, with Entain – one of the world’s foremost sports betting and gaming groups.

Smartsoft has a long-term exclusive partnership with one of Entain’s local brands Crystalbet – providing a variety of products, ranging from non-traditional casino games to slots, live casino, and board games.

Building on this successful partnership, Smartsoft’s games are now live on Entain’s global, landmark iGaming brands: Bwin, Sportingbet, PartyCasino, and more.

According to Smartsoft’s Chief Executive Officer, Guram Gotsadze: “Smartsoft Gaming has built its reputation as a pioneer in non-traditional casino games, with a constant focus on innovation and user experience.

“Entain has been our great partner on a local scale and now having our games live on Entain brands globally is a fantastic opportunity and yet another endorsement that SmartSoft is the best-in-class”

Smartsoft’s titles will elevate the non-traditional offerings of Entain to the next level.

Along with games, Smartsoft will also provide its elaborate and unique promotion tools designed to attract players and boost their engagement while stimulating customer loyalty.

This partnership is a big milestone in Smartsoft Gaming’s journey to global expansion in the iGaming world.