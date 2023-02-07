Slovakian gambling operators agree to advertising code

More than 80 per cent of operators are said to have signed up to the voluntary code.

Slovakia.- At least 36 gambling operators – more than 80 per cent of those licensed – have committed to a voluntary Responsible Advertising Code in an attempt to improve social responsibility standards. The code, which was proposed by the Slovakian Office for the Regulation of Gambling (URHH), includes protections for minors and vulnerable players.

Measures in the code include commitments to draw attention to the risk of financial losses and gambling addiction. Operators have agreed not to use minors or people that appeal to minors, such as well-known sports and cultural personalities in ads. All licensed gambling operators and media stakeholders can voluntarily sign up for the code.

URHH director general David Lenčéš said: “Our interest is to make gambling a safe source of entertainment and a legally predictable environment for operators and consumers alike. That is why I am pleased that together we have succeeded in adopting a document that defines clear advertising standards, which will help to increase the protection of at-risk groups and youth.

“I hope that these rules will be an important starting point for further discussions on how to responsibly face the challenges of gambling. Our common goal should be to promote a strong and modern regulatory framework that will provide protection for at-risk groups and young people.”

Last year, the Slovakian regulator created an online gambling whitelist to help players identify which online gambling sites are licensed. It already had a public blacklist of unlicensed sites, but the creation of a positive whitelist was intended to make it easier for players to check if a site is licensed.

The regulator noted that keeping the blacklist up to date was a challenge since new sites spring up all the time but that the whitelist would prove easier to keep up to date.