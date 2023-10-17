Slotegrator gets 130 new slots in its portfolio with SYNOT games partnership

Slotegrator broadens its network with SYNOT Games, offering a diverse array of certified casino slots for an enhanced gaming experience.

Press release.- Slotegrator expands its partner network to ensure operators can fully utilize its comprehensive APIgrator solution. The company is happy to announce its latest collaboration with SYNOT Games, a prominent provider of casino slots.

SYNOT Games, an igaming developer and provider, is dedicated to embracing innovation and pursuing excellence. With over three decades of gaming experience, they specialize in creating original slots that combine stunning visuals with optimal playability. Their unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier quality ensures players remain enthralled and entertained.

SYNOT Games provides HTML5 casino slots, offering a diverse selection of 130 fruit, themed, and dice variations. Their impressive collection includes such titles as Lightning Spell, Sweet Dream, Legends of the Colosseum, Amazon’s Wonders, and Hell Bars. These games are available in over 32 languages and function smoothly on different devices, ensuring accessibility for all.

To guarantee the utmost credibility, all of SYNOT Games’ titles are certified by renowned regulatory bodies such as ITC and TSU. These certifications span multiple jurisdictions, including Italy, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Croatia, Greece, the United Kingdom, Malta, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, and Switzerland.

SYNOT Games’ content stands out with its exceptional visual quality, offering resolutions ranging from QHD to 4K Ultra HD. With an emphasis on user experience, players can enjoy fast downloads and mobile optimization. Select games also feature a flexible 4-level progressive bonus option, boosting players’ loyalty.

Dagmar Cvrčková, head of strategic partnership at SYNOT Games commented: “The partnership with Slotegrator is a significant step forward for us in promoting our game portfolio. By joining the Slotegrator’s vast network of top-tier game suppliers, we can provide our customers with a wider range of exciting and high-quality online casino games.”

Artur Movchaniuk, business development manager at Slotegrator commented: “At Slotegrator, we have built a reputation for excellence in aggregating online casino games and software solutions. Through this partnership, we aim to leverage our extensive network of game suppliers and advanced integration tools to empower Slotegrator with a diverse and exciting range of content. Together, we will enhance the gaming experience for players and drive success in this dynamic market.”