SKS365 is recognized as one of the Best Employers in Italy 2024

The certification is awarded by the Top Employers Institute for excellence in human resources policies and strategies.

Italy.- The international gaming and betting group SKS365, operating in Italy under the Planetwin365 brand, has received the Top Employers Italy 2024 certification for the second consecutive time. These distinctions highlight the implementation of practices focused on individual well-being and the enhancement of the work environment.

The Top Employers Program has recognized and certified 2,300 Top Employers in 121 countries worldwide. The certification recognizes organizations based on their participation and results in the Human Resources Best Practices Survey, which covers six areas of human resources: People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Well-being, and more.

“The confirmation of the Top Employers certification is a significant acknowledgment of SKS365′s ongoing commitment to promote and develop a people-centric corporate culture,” comments Brian Dean, People Director at SKS365. “Being accredited again is, in a way, an even greater achievement than last year, given all the company’s activities in 2023. As in sports, winning is a challenge, but maintaining that success is even more difficult.”