Italy initiates legislative reform in online betting with proposed Reorganization Decree

The recently endorsed decree aims to safeguard people susceptible to gambling risks.

Italy.- Italy is currently advocating for legislative changes in its online betting industry, marking a significant shift for the first time. The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) of the Italian government has introduced the Reorganization Decree to address these reforms.

The recently sanctioned decree aims to safeguard individuals at risk of gambling harm, particularly minors. It seeks to disseminate cautionary messages and implement self-restriction features on gambling platforms.

In addition, Italy will now enact a new licensing reform framework with the hope of generating funds to carry out responsible gambling campaigns. This means that operators in Italy, referred to as ‘dealers,’ will incur a 3% tax on the provision of gaming services. The application fee for online betting licenses has been revised to €7m (US$ 7.7m).

On other news, Alphabet Inc’s YouTube and popular streaming platform Twitch have been fined by Italian lawmakers. In December, the channel violated terms of the 2019 Dignity Decree, which prohibits advertising gambling games.

Furthermore, Italy is getting serious about gaming reform, fining YouTube €2.25m ($2.5m) and Twitch €900,000 ($987,291). However, it is not the only country to resort to stricter laws for the gaming market.