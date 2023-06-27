SkillOnNet signs deal with Spribe

The online casino provider has signed a deal with the developer of the Aviator crash game.

Canada.- Online casino provider SkillOnNet has signed a deal with Spribe, the developer behind the crash game Aviator. The game will be available to players at brands such as PlayOJO, Lucky Niki, SlotsMagic, and Slingo.com. The game has 10 million monthly active players.

SkillOnNet’s portfolio stands at more than 3,500 titles across slots, table games, live dealer, instant wins, bingo, crash games and more.

Jani Kontturi at SkillOnNet said: “Crash games are hugely popular with players in markets across Europe and beyond and Spribe’s Aviator is the best of the best. This is the original crash game, offering thrills, spills, big wins and social interaction like no other.

“We go to great lengths to stock our lobbies with a wide range of casino games, from slots to live dealer, and of course crash games, and we now have the number one crash game in the world in our portfolio. This is what makes us an award-winning online casino operator and why other brands use the SkillOnNet platform to power their sites.”

Denis Didenko, head of business development at Spribe, added: “SkillOnNet powers some of the most popular online casino brands in the world, so it’s great to see Aviator land in the lobbies of these sites and for players to take flight for the first time. Aviator has become so popular because the gameplay is easy to understand while putting players on the edge of their seats with each game round.”