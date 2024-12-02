Sir Philip Davies named chair of UK betting operator Star Sports

The former MP will replace Russ Wiseman as chair of the British betting operator.

UK.- The British betting operator Star Sports has appointed the former MP Sir Philip Davies as its chairman. Davies, who says his first job was at his mother’s betting business, succeeds Russ Wiseman.

Davies served as a Conservative Party MP for 20 years, representing the constituency of Shipley in West Yorkshire. He lost his seat in parliament to Labour’s Anna Dixon at the July General Election after holding it for four consecutive elections.

During his time in politics, Davies had spoken in favour of the gambling sector, arguing that the industry was an important employer and provided valuable support for horse racing and rural heritage. He was a vocal critic of the Gambling Commission’s proposed affordability checks, which the racing industry saw as a threat to finances.

Sir Philip Davies

Davies was also a vocal supporter of the TaxPayers’ Alliance and The Freedom Association and campaigned for classical liberal values in the Conservative Party.

Of his new position, he said: “I am delighted to be joining Star Sports at such an exciting time in the company’s history. I have been fortunate to get to know Ben [Keith] over the last few years, and I hold great admiration for the business he has built.

“Not many people know that I started my working life in my mother’s betting shop (Marilyn Davies Bookmakers), so the industry is very much in my blood. I’m looking forward to working closely with Ben and his management team to drive the group’s growth strategy and maintain its commitment to operating responsibly.”

Wiseman became Star Sports first chairman in January 2023. He will remain connected with the operator as a senior advisor.

Star Sports founder Ben Keith said “I want to thank Russ Wiseman for the personal and professional support he has provided over the last two years. I fully respect his decision to step down and wish him a speedy recovery. I look forward to continuing Star’s effective working relationship with Russ in 2025.”

He added: “We are delighted to announce Philip as our new Chairman. His wealth of experience makes him a valuable addition to our senior management team, and we look forward to learning from him in the coming years.”