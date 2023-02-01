Star Sports Group names Russ Wiseman as debut chairman

The luxury bookmaker aims to continue its growth.

UK.- The luxury bookmaker Star Sports Group of Companies has appointed Russ Wiseman as its first chairman. With nearly three decades of experience in the sector, Wiseman joins Star Sports after serving in a range of senior roles including at Betdaq and Sportech. Star Sports said that Wiseman will build on its recent growth

Founded by Ben Keith in 1999, Star Sports has a digital betting service as well as retail betting shops, which include a branch in London’s Mayfair.

Wiseman said: “I am genuinely delighted to join Star at this exciting period in its development and expansion.

“Ben Keith has been a respected industry figure I have known and admired for over 25 years and I’m hugely looking forward to working closely with his management team to fulfil the group’s growth strategy and commitment to operating responsibly.”

Keith said: “We are thrilled to be announcing Russ as our chairman. He has a wealth of experience in the industry and is a valuable addition to our senior management team.

“I look forward to working with him personally over the coming years, adding to the existing portfolio of businesses we’ve built and complementing the work we’ve already achieved at Star Sports and Playbook Engineering.”

Meanwhile, the UK’s minister responsible for gambling has said the government’s gambling white paper is due “in the next few weeks”. Paul Scully told the Betting and Gaming Council’s Annual General Meeting that the gambling white paper will balance business and consumer interests.

He said “we do want to have the white paper out in the next few weeks” but stressed that the paper’s publication will not be the end of the reform process.