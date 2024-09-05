SimplePlay unveils its latest release, “Rolling 7”

SimplePlay has just launched a new dice game in which players bet on the sum of two dice after each roll.

Press release.- SimplePlay has announced the release of a new game, “Rolling 7”.

“‘Rolling 7’ is a simple dice game played with two dice. Players bet on the sum of the two dice after each roll. Each sum can be bet individually. Players can also bet on grouped sums for a higher chance of winning. Other than 7, other results are divided into two groups: 2-6 and 8-12″, the company said.

This new SimplePlay launch joins others such as “Beauty and Gorilla King”, a new mini-game where players are tasked with helping Gorilla King navigate a tower to rescue his captured love, Beauty.

The tower is filled with hidden squares, some of which contain beauties and others, deadly hunters. Players start at the bottom of the tower and must uncover squares to reveal either beauties, which allow them to move up and increase their winnings, or hunters, which cause them to lose all their winnings and start a new round.

The goal is to reach the top of the tower to win big rewards. Players can choose to continue their ascent and win more or leave with their accumulated winnings at any point.