SimplePlay launched a new slot game: “Mighty Miner”

This is SimplePlay’s first SuperReels slot and gives a maximum of 117,649 ways to win.

Press release.- SimplePlay unveiled its new slot: “Mighty Miner“. An old miner found a golden pickaxe inside a mysterious gold mine. As soon as he took up the pickaxe, his muscles expanded and his shirt burst. He tried to use the golden pickaxe to dig through the mines and the pickaxe transformed into a golden hammer, and gold gushed out from the mines.

“Mighty Miner” is a 6-reel SuperReels slot. This is SimplePlay’s first SuperReels slot! On each spin, the number of reel positions on each reel can vary from 2 to 7, giving a maximum of 117,649 ways to win when all 6 reels have 7 reel positions.

See also: SimplePlay launches new slot game: “Songkran Party”

In “Mighty Miner”, players can also buy free games. The company stated: “Make an order before you spin and you will be guaranteed to win Free Spins in the next spin. Come and reveal the secret behind the golden pickaxe.”