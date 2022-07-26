Las Vegas Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa announces transformation plans

The high-limit slot area will be upgraded with new features.

US.- Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Summerlin, Las Vegas, has announced plans to upgrade its dining, entertainment and gaming offering with new additions. The new dining offer will include restaurants from Penny Chutima and Lou Abin’s Bua Food Group, including an oyster bar, Kallisto, a new Greek restaurant Naxos Taverna and the third Valley location Thai eatery Lotus of Siam.

As for gaming new features, the venue will see Red Rock’s existing high-limit slots area upgraded to include 73 games, a dedicated cage and a new casino bar.

Scott Nelson, Red Rock’s vice president and general manager, said: “It is an exciting time for Red Rock Casino as we welcome the Lotus of Siam family to Summerlin and showcase the many dining, gaming and entertainment enhancements coming to the resort.

“This stunning transformation will usher in the next era for the property, and we are confident these new amenities are going to be a hit with locals and visitors alike.”

Alongside these projects, Red Rock is also working on a cocktail lounge and an adults-only pool. More announcements are expected soon.

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos.

