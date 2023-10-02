Silverton Casino Lodge opens renovated hotel rooms

Silverton Casino Lodge has completed a $40m renovation.

US.- Silverton Casino Lodge has opened hotel rooms after a $40m renovation. The renovation also included a new casino carpet, slot and video poker upgrades and new restaurant menus.

The renovated hotel features 300 “cowboy-glam” guest rooms and suites with three “design stories,” each with its own style and decor. The new room designs were inspired by the company’s sister property Hotel Drover, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, which opened in 2021 in Fort Worth Stockyards.

Silverton CEO Craig Cavileer said: “This is where luxury meets the rustic charm of a modern lodge. Each thoughtfully renovated room has been meticulously designed to be upscale, casual, fun and of course super comfortable.”

Kayla Wilkie, director of design and development for Majestic Realty Co, an affiliate of Silverton and Hotel Drover, added: “This is more than a room remodel. This was an opportunity to creatively reinvent our entire hotel operation in Las Vegas. While we are keeping aspects of our lodge theme that our guests have enjoyed over the years, our new rooms and suites will envelop our guests in a new spirit of rustic elegance, providing a unique Las Vegas hotel experience.”

Coming in early 2024 is a $10m backyard and pool renovation called The Swimming Hole, which will include poolside dining, cabanas, fire pits, sports and movies at the pool. The casino closed its hotel and pool in 2022 to begin renovations.

Silverton Casino Lodge is located at I-15 and Blue Diamond in Las Vegas. It offers 300 rooms and suites and world-class amenities all located within a contemporary lodge-themed resort.