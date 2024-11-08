SiGMA Europe Awards: EGT Digital’s Shining Crown Bell Link game is shortlisted for Best Performing Slot Game

The company has been selected as one of the finalists in this year’s edition.

Press release.- EGT Digital has announced that it has been selected as one of the finalists in this year’s edition of the SiGMA Europe Awards. Every year, the competition, a part of the SiGMA Europe event, recognises the companies with exceptional achievements in the igaming industry.

The Bulgarian provider has been shortlisted in the Best Performing Slot Game 2024 category, honouring the top slot game that has captivated players and set the industry standard with outstanding performance, innovation, and entertainment. EGT Digital received the nomination for its top-performing title, Shining Crown Bell Link.

The company stated: “Being one of the first members of the jackpot bestseller Bell Link, this game has always been a top choice from the company’s rich portfolio. It has ranked among the favourites of the gaming audience in a number of markets around the world.

“An innovative twist on the classic fruity slots revitalized with high-end sparkling animation, it fascinates players with its catchy paytable scheme. The 4 levels of the Bell Link Jackpot, the progressive Grand and Major, and the non-progressive Minor and Mini, add even more thrill to the game, guaranteeing lots of winnings and an unforgettable experience with each spin.

“Bell Link itself is also one of EGT Digital’s most successful products. Currently including 16 slot titles, the jackpot is very popular because of its numerous fascinating bonuses. Notable among the most attractive bonus features is the Reels Boost Bell.”

With more reel positions on the screen, players enjoy a longer and richer gaming session packed with opportunities to land winning combinations and multiply their payouts. The transforming Reels Boost Bell symbols may bring credit wins ranging from 10 to 100 times the total bet, adding extra excitement to each game.

The SiGMA Europe Awards is an annual competition that celebrates excellence in 52 categories, covering the B2B and B2C aspects of the igaming sector. The judging panel consists of notable gaming companies’ representatives, industry experts, and media. The winners will be announced in an official ceremony on November 12 at the GMs Suite, Hilton in Valetta, Malta.