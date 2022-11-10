Sightline Payments partners with Talking Stick Resort and Casino Arizona

Sightline Payments will launch its mobile loyalty platform at Talking Stick Resort and its sister property, Casino Arizona in Scottsdale.

US.- The payments provider Sightline Payments has announced the launch of its mobile loyalty platform, Mobile+ Powered by Joingo, at Talking Stick Resort and its sister property, Casino Arizona in Scottsdale.

Mobile+ provides players access to their Player Rewards Club account, which includes receiving rewards, offers, and promotions. Patrons can book accommodations, make dining reservations and purchase amenities and entertainment directly through the app while earning loyalty rewards.

Kirk Olson, SVP of sales at Sightline, said: “We’re thrilled to announce our launch at Talking Stick Resort and Casino Arizona to help them better engage with their patrons on a more personal level. The Mobile+ platform has become the market leader across the country for good reason. Namely, it allows the operator to craft offers and promotions based on data and not guesswork.”

Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, added: “With the rise of sports betting and expanded gaming in general in Arizona, we needed a mobile engagement solution that could meet the growing demand and expectations of our patrons. Mobile+ makes it easy not only for us to communicate with our patrons right on their smartphone, but it also dramatically improves the customer experience.”

Owned and operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Talking Stick Resort is located at the Talking Stick Entertainment District. Its sister property, Casino Arizona, boasts more than 100,000 square feet of gaming and entertainment and will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2023.

Sightline Payments rebranded its mobile loyalty platform to Mobile+ Powered by Joingo in October. The mobile app provides casinos and online gaming operators with a platform designed to increase loyalty, reach, and revenue. It acquired Joingo and its mobile technology in June 2021.