Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton breaks ground

The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming have broken ground for the future casino.

US.- The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming have broken ground for the future Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton. On the Brighton Seminole Reservation, northwest of Lake Okeechobee, the venue is expected to open in late 2024.

It will be built on a 75-acre site that will include a 10-acre lake and parking for more than 1,000 vehicles at 15005 Reservation Road. It will replace the existing Seminole Brighton Casino, which is located three miles north of the site, one of six casino complexes operated by Seminole Gaming for the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The new complex will cover nearly 38,000 square feet, with space for 623 slot machines and 18 tables for blackjack, baccarat, and other house-banked card games. A smoke-free gaming space will have 101 slot machines and a high-limit gaming area with 42 slot machines and four table games. The venue will offer a 24-hour restaurant, a steak house and a fast-service and carry-out cafe. It will also include indoor event space.

The complex will include the first hotel on the Brighton Seminole Reservation with 100 guest rooms over four storeys. Guests will have access to a pool amenity deck adjacent to the hotel, an outdoor stage, and an eight-lane bowling alley.

Marcellus Osceola Jr., chairman of the Seminole Tribe, said: “Breaking ground for the new Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton represents a major economic step forward for the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the entire Lake Okeechobee region. We’re excited to bring a new level of gaming, dining and entertainment to the area, and we look forward to welcoming our current and future guests.”