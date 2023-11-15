Se Die: Iconic Vietnamese game delivers unmatched speed and thrill

Using just four tokens, a bowl, and a plate, players embark on a thrilling journey of chance and excitement.

Press release.- As one of the most iconic games from Vietnam, Se Die combines simplicity and supersonic speed, exhibited using four tokens, a bowl and a plate.

Each of these tokens has two sides: one side red, and one side white. The tokens are placed on the plate, where the dealer places the bowl over the plate and shakes the whole bowl and plate set. Then the dealer removes the bowl and reveals the outcome, which is expressed by the number of reds and whites facing up.

If directness and speed are the art of a game, then Se Die is truly a masterpiece. With five easy-to-comprehend outcomes and the short time needed for a round, this game delivers a thrilling and extraordinary experience no other game is able to create.

To add more flavour to the game, there are also other bet types including Odd/Even, and Big/Small (whether the number of reds is greater than that of whites).