Saratoga Casino Hotel makes donations to non-profit organisations

The venue has split $130,000 between 13 organisations at its Make A Difference holiday luncheon.

US.- Saratoga Casino Hotel has donated $10,000 each to 13 region non-profit organisations at its annual Make A Difference holiday luncheon. The Giving Tuesday celebration took place last week at the venue in New York. Representatives from the recipient organisations were present.

The recipients were AIM Services; Capital Roots; The Donna M. Crandall Memorial Foundation; Folds of Honor; Franklin Community Center; Jake’s Help from Heaven; Saratoga, America’s Turning Point; Saratoga Community Health Center; Saratoga Regional YMCA; Saratoga Sponsor-A-Scholar; Saratoga Springs Police Department K-9 Unit; SNACpack Program (Saratoga Nutrition Assistance for Children), and The Wesley Community.

Skip Carlson, vice president of external affairs at Saratoga Casino Hotel, said: “Twenty years later, this is still the event we look forward to most every year. Giving back to organizations that improve the lives of so many and impact our guests, team members and the overall community is an integral part of our company’s principles and something our owners truly believe in. We are honored to be in the position to help.”

This year, Saratoga Casino Hotel celebrated its 20th anniversary. The casino opened on January 28, 2004. It now has a hotel with 117 rooms, 3,000 square feet of event space, an indoor pool and a fitness centre.

