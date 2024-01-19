Saratoga Casino Hotel celebrates 20th anniversary

Saratoga Casino Hotel will celebrate with a special-edition logo, several giveaways and promotions.

US.- Saratoga Casino Hotel, in New York, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special-edition logo, several giveaways and promotions. In January, ten people will have the chance to win a share of $200,000. Also, every 20 minutes on Fridays, there will be winners of $200 Free Play, and food and drink specials.

The casino opened its doors on January 28, 2004, with 1,300 slots, a food court, and a trackside restaurant, becoming the first video gaming facility to open in the state. Then, the property expanded to offer the latest game titles and electronic table games. It also offers live entertainment, a Morton’s The Steakhouse restaurant, and a hotel featuring 117 rooms, 3,000 square feet of event space, an indoor pool and a fitness center.

Alex Tucker, chief operating officer of Saratoga Casino Hotel, said: “We have been committed to providing exceptional entertainment experiences for our guests since we opened. As we reflect on the past 20 years, I believe it’s this core mission that has made us successful. We are grateful to our guests, and we are proud to be one of many factors that make Saratoga Springs such a prosperous and thriving community. We look forward to celebrating our past 20 years throughout 2024 while looking ahead to the future and delivering more exciting entertainment experiences to our guests in the years to come.”

A study released by the Saratoga County Industrial Development Agency in January 2023 showed that Saratoga Casino Hotel sees an average of 1.5 million visitors each year and generates 1,388 jobs resulting in over $77m in yearly employee earnings.

In November 2022, Saratoga Casino Holdings, the Chickasaw Nation and Legends joined Thor Equities‘ bid for a licence to develop a “comprehensive casino, hotel, and entertainment proposal” in Coney Island. Thor would develop the property, Saratoga and the Chickasaw Nation would run casino operations and Legends would be the development and entertainment partner. The bid is anticipated to be awarded in 2024.

New York igaming bill reintroduced

New York senator Joseph Addabbo introduced SB 8185 last week in a new attempt to legalise online casino gaming in the state. The bill was referred to the state Senate’s Racing, Wagering and Gaming Committee. Addabbo said on the Lawyers, Lines, and Money podcast: “I truly think that 2024 should be the year for iGaming and iLottery in New York given the fiscal situation of the state.”

Addabbo cited the potential revenue generation from casino apps as a major reason for New York to consider legalisation, especially as the state deals with a budget deficit. He previously estimated New York could generate $475m annually in tax revenue from mobile casinos.