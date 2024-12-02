Salem casino project gets conditional approval in New Hampshire

The Planning Board has given conditional approval to the Salem casino project.

US.- Salem Planning Board members have conditionally approved a site plan for a large-scale Live! Casino in the city in a 5-2 vote. The $160m project would be located at the former Lord & Taylor location in The Mall at Rockingham Park.

The $160m, three-storey casino would feature over 900 historic racing machines, more than 40 gambling tables, including poker, a cinema, event space, a sports lounge, golf simulators and retail shops. Developers plan to demolish the interior of the building, which has been vacant since 2020, and remodel it to accommodate the casino and entertainment venue. If the venue is successful, developers said they could add a hotel if granted permission.

Attorney Amy Manzelli, representing abutters Jamie and Chris Cummings, had raised concerns related to increased public safety spending, traffic impacts on neighbouring properties and how the project would affect pedestrians and bicyclists.

“This application is not approvable because it does not provide enough information about how it will impact the neighbourhood around it,” Manzelli said. “It requires the consideration of public health and safety and the general welfare, comfort and convenience of the residents of the immediate neighbourhood.”

Manzelli also raised concerns about a former deed restriction that prohibits any gaming facility on the property. Attorney John Sokul, representing the applicant, said that restriction had expired. As reported by CNHI News, police chief Joel Dolan said developers would cover public safety costs.

