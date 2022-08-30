SaharaBets selects PayNearMe’s MoneyLine platform

The payment platform will offer players updated options for depositing and withdrawing funds.

US.- SaharaBets has selected payment platform PayNearMe’s MoneyLine as its new deposit and withdrawal solution. SaharaBets online sportsbook was launched by Meruelo Gaming, an affiliate of the Sahara Las Vegas and Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, and the Arizona Coyotes in January.

Through the platform, SaharaBets will be able to process cards, ACH (Automated Clearing House), cash and PayPal while offering payout options like push payments and debit card withdrawals. SaharaBets plans to integrate additional payment methods in the future, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Venmo.

According to PayNearMe’s igaming study, the biggest pain point for players is that the process for making deposits and withdrawing funds takes too long.

President of SaharaBets Andrew Patterson said: “SaharaBets strives to deliver a superior player experience. We are offering our players convenient and fast options to deposit funds and working to minimise long waits to withdraw funds. With MoneyLine, our players can access their funds instantly, significantly upgrading their player experience.”

PayNearMe VP and general manager Leighton Webb added: “We’ve learned from consumers that payments impact the player experience and players want faster payouts. With PayNearMe, operators can deliver on players’ expectations and increase the speed of payouts so that funds are available in minutes rather than days.”

In May, Saracen Casino Resort, in Arkansas, also chose MoneyLine. PayNearMe operates and processes payments for licensed online sports betting and igaming operators in 19 US states and plans to expand as more states legalise online sports betting and igaming.