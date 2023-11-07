RubyPlay announces exclusive immortal ways Mr. First for the B.F.T.H. Awards

Immortal Ways Mr. First is an Egypt-themed slot where Mr. First transforms into a pharaoh and is the top-paying symbol.

A dynamic and innovative B2B igaming development studio – RubyPlay, has crafted an exclusive slot game for the B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards.

Press release.- The B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards hosted by BetConstruct has gained substantial interest in the gaming industry, drawing the participation of industry leaders. The awards, dedicated to celebrating innovation and creativity, have 4 nominations – Best Online Casino Games, Best Bahamut Games, Best DECA Games, and Best Game Design.

The integration of BetConstruct’s brand motifs, Mr. First, AKN Eye, FTN and Bahamut, is the Award’s main criteria.

RubyPlay’s new entry called Immortal Ways Mr. First, is an Egypt-themed slot where Mr. First transforms into a pharaoh and is the top-paying symbol. The Immortal Ways Mr. First combines the studio’s popular slot franchise with an iconic AI-generated industry expert, providing players with an entertaining opportunity to explore one of the gaming world’s most in-demand features.

Chief product officer of RubyPlay, Dr Eyal Loz, said: “RubyPlay’s motto, Gamecraft Unleashed, is best expressed when taking on other industry leaders in a ‘best of bread’ competition. Naturally, there was a wave of excitement at RubyPlay when we heard of the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards program by BetConstruct. It’s the first time that we, as a company, have a chance to showcase our talent in all aspects of the business.

“From receiving access to the Mr First IP and guidelines to shuffling our roadmap and delivering the entry in record speed, it’s been a thoroughly enjoyable process. We know players will love the game and can’t wait to take on more opportunities to introduce our winning Immortal Ways series concept to a wider audience.”

See also: BetConstruct to showcase its brand new offerings at SiGMA Europe 2023

Ruzanna Elchyan, head of gaming at BetConstruct, shared her thoughts about this new addition to the Award’s portfolio: “We’re delighted to welcome RubyPlay to B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards. We believe that our beloved mascot Mr.First’s transformation into a pharaoh in The Immortal Ways Mr. First will bring an entertaining experience to players. We are optimistic that RubyPlay’s participation in the Awards will deliver substantial benefits to both sides.”

The winners of B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards will be announced on December 13 at the Harmony event. The submission period is open until November 30.