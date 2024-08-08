Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady makes donation to Regional Food Bank

The resort has presented a cheque for $8,078.

US.- Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady has presented $8,078 to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, which collects and distributes food for nearly 900 charitable agencies in 23 counties in northeastern New York. The donated funds were raised during Rivers Casino’s Donations Make a Difference campaign in June, where guests donated chips, vouchers, and cash.

Rivers Gives volunteers, made up of casino team members, also dedicated a day of service at the Food Bank distribution centre.

See also: Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady signs sponsorship deal with New York Racing Association

Tom Nardacci, CEO of the Regional Food Bank, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Rivers Casino for including the Food Bank in their Donations Make a Difference Campaign and spending a service day at the Regional Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity of Rivers’ patrons, more than 32,000 meals will be provided to our neighbors in need during a time when it is greatly needed.”

Rivers Casino & Resort vice president of human resources, Linda Waters, added: “Rivers Casino is thrilled to be able to make this donation on behalf of our guests and volunteer our time to help out our neighbors in need,” said. “The Regional Food Bank is a wonderful organization, and the entire Rivers Gives team, along with our generous guests, are always happy to support its critical work.”