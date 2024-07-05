Rivers Casino Portsmouth fined $545,000

The Virginia Lottery has issued penalty fees for regulatory violations.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has issued penalty fees totalling $545,000 against Rivers Casino Portsmouth for regulatory violations over the past year. The settlements were reached after minors were found in the casino in May and voluntarily excluded persons in December and January. The regulator also found deficiencies in accounting and surveillance controls, and lapses in revenue reporting and table game operations.

In January 2023, Rivers Casino Portsmouth became the first permanent casino to open in Virginia. It is part of a planned Entertainment District along Victory Boulevard, south of I-264. The venue features 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games, a poker room with 24 tables, and BetRivers sportsbook.