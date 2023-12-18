Rivers Casino Philadelphia opens Riversuites hotel

The 62-suite hotel occupies four floors of The Battery.

US.- Rush Street Gaming has opened a luxury hotel at Rivers Casino Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. The 62-suite hotel is called Riversuites and occupies four floors of The Battery, a “mixed-use lifestyle campus” in the former PECO power plant on Beach Street in Fishtown. The hotel’s opening will be on December 20.

The guest suites average 854 square feet, with some options up to 2,266 square feet. There will be one, two and three-bedroom accommodation. Each suite has a kitchen, while some apartment-style suites include terraces or split-level lofts with bedrooms upstairs and the kitchen and living room below.

In October, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board renewed the Category 2 stand-alone casino licence of Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, the operator of Rivers Casino Philadelphia, for a five-year period.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $483m in October

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $483m in October. That’s a 7.3 per cent increase compared to October 2022.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 3.2 per cent year-on-year to $192.5m, while retail table games revenue increased 2 per cent to $81.4m.