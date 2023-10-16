Rivers Casino locations to host community service celebration

More than 6,000 team members at Rivers Casino locations will participate in “Rivers Gives Day of Service 2023.”

US.- Rivers Casino and its operating parent company, Rush Street Gaming, will host a celebration of community engagement today (October 17). More than 6,000 team members at Rivers Casino locations will participate in “Rivers Gives Day of Service 2023.

Through Rivers Gives, each location annually contributes approximately 2,000 volunteer hours to local nonprofit partners.

Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rivers Casino and Rush Street Gaming, said: “Rivers Casino is committed to the health, well-being and economic vitality of the communities in which we operate and to those who have served our country. By concentrating our efforts around these key areas, we expect to heighten our impact while continuing other community engagement initiatives throughout the year.”

Rivers Casino Philadelphia to open luxury hotel

Rush Street Gaming is to open a luxury hotel at Rivers Casino Philadelphia in Pennsylvania by the end of the year. The 62-suite hotel will be called Riversuites and will occupy four floors of The Battery, a “mixed-use lifestyle campus” in the former PECO power plant on Beach Street in Fishtown. Reservations could open as early as autumn.

The guest suites average 854 square feet, with some options up to 2,266 square feet. There will be one, two and three bedroom accommodation. Each suite has a kitchen, while some apartment-style suites include terraces or split-level lofts with bedrooms upstairs and the kitchen and living room below.