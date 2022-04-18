Rival partners with Professional Fighters League

PFL fans will be able to participate, compete and engage in competitions hosted by the gaming platform.

US.- The gaming platform Rival has partnered with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in Rival’s first deal within the combat sports space. The platform will launch a PFL gaming community, where PFL fans will be able to participate, compete and engage in competitions with popular gaming titles. Rival’s enterprise solution will help the league to host tournaments and future esports initiatives.

PFL offers an MMA league with a sports-season format, where fighters from around the world compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship. The four winners in each division in the regular season continue to the playoffs. The next step is the PFL World Championship, with a $1m prize.

The Rival platform´s first winner will receive a private match hosted by 2021 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Antonio Carlos Jr.

Rival CMO Dan Parise said: “We are thrilled to welcome PFL and their passionate fanbase to the Rival platform. With the launch of their new gaming community, PFL continues the trend of creativity and innovation when it comes to engaging fans and creating opportunities for corporate partners.”

PFL CEO Peter Murray added: “The PFL is proud to partner with Rival and embrace esports in a specialized gaming community giving MMA fans unprecedented connectivity. In this first of its kind partnership the PFL continues to disrupt traditional MMA, embrace technology and give our fans a unique experience.”

FuboTV streams Professional Fighters League Challenger Series

In December, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) an exclusive multi-year partnership with steaming platform FuboTV for its new PFL Challenger Series. The series debuted live on February 18.

Each Friday, a new face joins the judging panel, including various combat sports champions, as well as celebrities from music and entertainment. Mike Tyson, Ray Lewis and Todd Gurley will are judges during the competitions. In addition, Fubo Sportsbook serves as exclusive gambling sponsor.

