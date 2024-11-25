Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas joins Hyatt portfolio

Rio Hotel & Casino is Destination by Hyatt’s first hotel in Nevada.

US.- Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas has joined the Destination by Hyatt brand following the completion of the resort’s first phase of its $340m property-wide transformation. Rio is owned and managed by Dreamscape Companies and becomes the largest property in the portfolio by room count and the first in Nevada.

“As part of the Destination by Hyatt brand and award-winning World of Hyatt loyalty program, Rio connects guests and members to both the people and place of Las Vegas – offering guests a sense of belonging and the immersive experiences they crave,” Hyatt stated.

Mike Waddell, SVP, global franchise operations at Hyatt, said: “We are proud to welcome the new Rio Hotel & Casino to our Destination by Hyatt brand portfolio, celebrating Hyatt’s commitment to delivering one-of-a-kind experiences in key markets that matter most to our World of Hyatt members and guests. Rio is an icon reborn, and its legacy and unique character live on. We are excited for our members and guests to discover the experiences that make Rio Las Vegas a standout destination for global travellers.”

Phase one of Rio’s renovation included the redesign and modernisation of the all-suite resort’s 1,500-room Ipanema Tower featuring a new look inspired by Rio de Janeiro. There are new food offerings, 220,000 square feet of newly renovated meetings and convention space, a revamped pool district, and more than 500 new slot machines and 30 table games on the resort’s casino floor.

Phase two of the resort’s renovation will focus on redesigning and modernising the Masquerade Tower guestrooms and public spaces.

“Rio’s Destination by Hyatt brand affiliation marks an exciting new chapter for our resort through our progressive evolution,” said Patrick Miller, president and CEO of Rio Hotel & Casino. “We’ve not only reenergised the resort’s design and experience, but we’ve proudly honoured its legacy as a quintessential Las Vegas icon, providing World of Hyatt members and global travellers with even more ways to immerse themselves in our destination’s fun, energetic and eclectic atmosphere.”



