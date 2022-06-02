Revamped Swedish self-exclusion site now live

The Swedish gambling regulator has relaunched Spelpaus.se with a new look and new features.

Sweden.- The national gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has launched its revamped self-exclusion website. The new version of Spelpaus.se has a clearer design that aims to make it easier for players to navigate. Users can also now extend an existing self-exclusion – a feature that the regulator said many users had asked for.

The redesign was carried out with IT solutions firm Precio Fishbone over the past few months after announcing the refresh in February. Other than the ability to extend exclusions, most of the rest of the system itself remains the same for both players and operators.

Those already registered will Spelpaus will not see any change, and operators should continue to check the self-exclusion register in the same way as until now. Around 75,000 people are currently on the register.

Spelinspektionen director general Camilla Rosenberg said: “If you play too much and for more money than you can afford, it is important to be able to easily and quickly end that pattern and take a break from playing.

“Spelpaus.se does not solve a gambling addiction, but can mean that you have time to reflect on your gambling habits and the opportunity to change them for the better or choose not to play again.”

Swedish gaming revenue declines quarter-on-quarter

Gaming revenue in Sweden came in at SEK6.54bn (€618m) for the first quarter of 2022. That’s a rise of 5.8 per cent year-on-year but a decline of 6.8 per cent against the previous quarter.

A year-on-year increase in revenue from land-based casinos and online gaming made up for a fall in lottery sales, but they also saw a slow quarter compared to Q4 2021. Online gambling was the biggest contributor at SEK4.20bn, up 7.2 per cent year-on-year and 0.3 per cent sequentially.

Svenska Spel generated SEK1.29bn from the national lottery and Vegas slot halls, a fall of 4.4 per cent year-on-year and 23.6 per cent sequentially. Its Casino Cosmopol land-based casinos generated SEK103m, down 28.5 per cent sequentially.