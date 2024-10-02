Responsible gambling as a strategic advantage – Webinar with Dr. Maris Catania

Dr. Maris Catania is a chartered psychologist and a veteran with over 14 years of experience in the gambling industry.

Press release.- On November 7th at 15:00 EET, the Responsible Gaming Foundation is hosting a special webinar featuring Dr. Maris Catania, one of the leading global experts in responsible gambling. The webinar’s topic will be “How to make RG a benefit rather than a burden for the organisation.”

Dr. Maris Catania is a chartered psychologist and a veteran with over 14 years of experience in the gambling industry. Over the years, Dr. Catania has led responsible gambling and research departments in an international gambling services company. She has played a pivotal role in creating an early detection system for risky behaviour among players, based on behavioural data.

Dr. Catania holds multiple academic degrees, and her contributions to research in the field of responsible gambling have been recognized with the award for “Most Significant Contribution to Responsible Gambling Research” for three consecutive years.

In addition to her industry work, Dr Catania teaches at the University of Malta, delivering lectures on gambling psychology, gambling policy, behavioural addictions, and cyberpsychology.

This webinar provides an opportunity for all professionals in the gambling sector to learn how to implement more effective safe gambling practices and turn responsible gambling into a strategic advantage for their organizations. The webinar will offer valuable insights and expert solutions that can enhance both player safety and business outcomes.