Responsible Gambling Affiliate Association launches new membership programme

The coalition serves as a trade association to advocate for regulation and responsible advertising.

US.- The Responsible Gambling Affiliate Association (RGAA) has announced the launch of a membership programme. Members will gain access to resources including regulation updates and will be expected to pass a yearly responsible gambling and compliance audit to gain RGAA Standards of Excellence certification.

RGAA was founded by six major US gambling affiliates in 2023. The group’s initial members are Better Collective, Catena Media, Gambling.com Group, oddschecker Global Media, Spotlight Sports Group and XLMedia.

The association says it has five strategic pillars: the promotion of competitive gambling markets, industry education through developing initiatives, consumer protection, empowerment, and choice, advertising codes of conduct to ensure ethical marketing and advertising practices, and responsible business practices.

RGAA Chair Max Bichsel said: “The launch of our membership program is a pivotal moment for the RGAA as we strive to promote responsible gambling practices and advocate for equitable regulation in the industry. With each new affiliate that joins our ranks, we fortify our efforts to ensure that integrity and consumer protection remain at the forefront of our sector.”

RGAA board member Marc Pedersen added: “With more than 20 years of experience in the industry and as a founding member of the RGAA, we are dedicated to supporting initiatives that enhance safer gambling practices to ultimately strengthen the protection of the players. We look forward to welcoming more industry peers to the RGAA as we continue our work to secure the sustainable development of the sector.”