Registration now open for BEGE 2023: The show is ready to bond the gaming industry

Press release.- BEGE Expo announced that registration for the annual tradeshow is officially open. With more than 6,000 visitors in 2022, BEGE has estimated its influence on the gaming map and registered ultimate interest among the gaming society. The event brings together industry professionals from all around the globe for two days of immersive interactions and beneficial partnerships.

The new edition of BEGE will be held on November 22-23 at IEC, Sofia. The registration process is ongoing now at Registration – Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Exhibition (balkangamingexpo.com).

For over a decade, BEGE won the recognition of a crucial intersection for business and innovations. The show became a hub for industry experts and entrepreneurs to share insights and foster prospective collaborations.

The Eastern European Gaming Summit (EEGS) will also co-occur with panel discussions covering fundamental topics such as marketing, new technologies, regulations, responsible gaming, and more. The conference is preparing many pre-events such as Master Class, Affiliate, and the third edition of EEGS webinars.

BEGE returns with an expanded program and improved features, including the new format of BEGE Awards and zone for presentations. More networking and entertainment initiatives are in stock and will be revealed soon.

The latest cutting-edge products and groundbreaking solutions will be showcased again during the show. Regarding the organizers, we would like to remind you that more than 75% of the exhibition space has been booked in the first quarter of the year due to record interest. You can check out the floor plan at www.balkangamingexpo.com/floor-plan-2023/

Natalia Baevska, the Project Manager at BEGE, said: “We are excited to bring together the gaming and entertainment industry back to Sofia for BEGE 2023. Our event has always been dedicated to connecting the business and driving innovation. BEGE is a major event that contributes to the advancement of the industry. We will reunite with familiar faces and welcome new ones to build a stronger foundation.”

BEGE Expo has a significant impact of gathering gaming professionals, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts under one roof. It has catalyzed business growth and meaningful connections in the gaming field. The 2023 edition aims to surpass previous accomplishments and set new standards for the industry.

Take this unparalleled opportunity to be part of BEGE Expo 2023. Register now and mark your calendars for November 22-23, 2023.