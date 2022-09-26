Registration for BEGE 2022 is now open

The quintessential gaming and entertainment business hub and expo in Europe is just around the corner.

Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Exhibition will take place in Sofia, November 23-24.

Press release.- There are only a few weeks left until the start of the new edition of BEGE 2022. Free registration is open for anyone hoping to be part of this spectacular event. Visitors will have the chance to attend the best of the gaming industry in Europe on November 23-24 at the Inter Expo Center, Sofia.

After a two-year gap, BEGE 2022 is returning in full force and they are more than thrilled to announce that the online registration is officially open for all visitors.

At the expo, there will be showcasing 85+ top companies from more than 60 countries in all areas of the gaming and entertainment industry. BEGE 2022 will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the official opening taking place on November 23 at 11 a.m. in the Central Lounge of the Inter Expo Center in Sofia. Under one roof, the most recent breakthroughs, technology releases, and solutions will be displayed and discussed.

Visitors will have the chance to learn in-depth about upcoming strategies, gain unrivalled business insights, and build beneficial long-term relationships with leading manufacturers, suppliers, and sponsors. All in all, this offers a tremendous chance to build new alliances, start long-term business ventures, and penetrate new markets.

The new edition of BEGE is delighted to welcome long-term exhibitors and supporters like EGT, Amusnet Interactive, Mеrkur Gaming, Interblock, BetConstruct, Digitain, Apex Pro Gaming, Telematic Interactive / Palms Bet, Ultraplay, Advansys, Alberici, AlfaStreet Trade BG, Apollo, BULGAMES, Fininvest, Magic play, Road Games International, SUZOHAPP, Winsystem, Zitro, Industrias Lorenzo, Innovative Technology, Casino Gaming Innovation (CGI), Crane payment Innovations (CPI) and many more who have already reserved stand space.

Among the new exhibitors arriving to Sofia to present the newest trends, developments and innovations, in the gaming sector and industry-related services are Unique Technology Solutions, Elninho Consulting, Patir, Al web code, Right Rental, Tyent, Everymatrix and Teknikkart kart sistemleri.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a participant of BEGE 2022’s return, and enjoy an unrivalled experience this coming Autumn.

There are still only a few sponsorship opportunities that will ensure brand’s positioning and visibility.