Record-breaking ICE opens to the world

The 2023 edition of ICE London opened Tuesday 7th February with gambling industry professionals from throughout the world making their way to a full-capacity ExCeL London.

Press release.- ICE London 2023 is officially the biggest on record occupying 51,466 square metres of net space exceeding the previous high of 49,690 sqm set in 2020.

Rob Burke, editor of Indian Gaming Magazine, captured the mood on the opening day describing the atmosphere as being ‘electric’.

Burke who is making his sixth visit to ICE added: “I think international visitors are thrilled to be here and doing business.

“From a Tribal perspective, it (ICE) represents a unique opportunity to discover innovations that can help Tribal businesses.

“I’m delighted to see the evolution and growth in Tribal communities coming to London and visiting ICE.”

Stuart Hunter, Managing director, Clarion Gaming, said that the opening day had confirmed ICE London’s status as the place where the international industry meets.

He stated: “I am delighted that so many visitors from so many parts of the world appear to be with us on the opening day. ICE has a fantastic energy, there’s a proliferation of new ideas, world-beating networking opportunities and of course, the very best concentration of gaming innovators and suppliers to all sectors of the business.”

